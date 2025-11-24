Leopard rescued after falling into well in Kerala's Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala), Nov 24 (PTI) A leopard that fell into a well on agricultural land in Pullur here was rescued by the Forest Department, officials said on Monday.

Forest officials said the leopard, estimated to be about 3-4 years old, fell into a well on the property of a man named Madhu on Sunday evening.

The animal was spotted around 5 pm when one of Madhu’s relatives checked the well after the motor pump stopped functioning and noticed the leopard inside, a forest official said.

Police and Forest Department officials were informed and reached the spot to assess the situation.

Initially, officials attempted to rescue the animal by lowering a basket, but the exhausted leopard was unable to climb into it.

Later, with assistance from the Fire and Rescue Service personnel, a cage was lowered into the well and the leopard was successfully lifted out late at night, the officer said.

The animal was then shifted to a nearby Forest Station, where its health condition is being monitored.

Officials said the leopard will be released into the forest after necessary medical care.

They added that sightings of leopards straying into human settlements have been reported in the area earlier, though no attacks have been recorded so far.