Leopard rescued from residential area in Indore

Indore, Jan 23 (PTI) A leopard was rescued by the forest department from a residential area in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

It had strayed from Devguradia forest and reached Mansarovar Colony, Ralamandal Sanctuary in charge Yohan Katara told PTI.

"The rescue operation last for two hours. The leopard went through two houses and hid in an under-construction house. We controlled the crowd of onlookers and rescued the animal leopard by tranquillizing it," he said.

The leopard, around two years old, was found healthy in a medical check-up, he said.

"It will examined again on Friday. If it is found to be fully healthy, we will release the leopard into the forest. The number of leopards in the forests around Indore has increased. On many occasions, they stray into residential areas," the official added. PTI HWP MAS BNM