Leopard rescued from sweet shop after 8 hours in Daman

Daman, Jan 20 (PTI) A leopard was rescued after an arduous eight-hour operation from a sweet shop in the Nani Daman area here on Tuesday, forest officials said.

The Forest Department was informed around 11.30 am that the leopard had entered the shop, following which police and forest officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Harshraj Wathore told reporters.

During the rescue operation, it was found that the leopard was sitting on the staircase on the third floor of the building. The rescue team used tranquillising guns, nets and set up a cage. The animal, however, remained aggressive and attempted to attack forest personnel multiple times, the officer said.

One Forest Department staff member sustained minor injuries during the operation and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. His condition is stable, Wathore said.

Given the seriousness of the situation, the Valsad Forest Department was informed and a rapid rescue team from Dahanu in Maharashtra was called in. The Dahanu team later darted the leopard, which will be placed in a trap cage and relocated to an undisclosed location, he said.

Senior officials, including District Collector Saurabh Mishra, were present at the spot during the rescue operation.

According to the officials, the leopard was sighted in Daman's urban areas over the past two days. Before it entered the sweet shop, it was spotted near Dhobi Talav on Monday night. PTI COR KVM DIV DIV