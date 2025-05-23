Leopard rescued from well in Indore district

Indore, May 23 (PTI) The forest department rescued a leopard that had fallen into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday, an official said.

The big cat fell into a well on a field in Datoda village, about 20 km from Indore city, forest range officer (Ranger) Yogesh Yadav told PTI.

He said a crowd of villagers had gathered around the well, and a rescue team reached the site and safely brought the animal out.

Yadav said, "The leopard was brought to the Indore zoo and kept under observation for some time. It will be released into the forest after a check-up." He said when the heat increases, leopards stray out of forests in search of food and water and wander near human settlements. PTI HWP MAS ARU