Leopard rescued from well in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 16 (PTI) The forest department rescued a leopard from a well located in a farm at in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.

The feline had fallen in the well at Dorli Gangaji village in Kalmeshwar range, around 40 km from here.

After receiving information, Forest Range Officer P R Shirpurkar rushed to the spot and called the Rapid Rescue Team from Nagpur.

After hours of hard work, the one-year-old leopard was rescued from the well without injury, it said. PTI COR NP