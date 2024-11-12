Advertisment
National

Leopard rescued in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve after attack on 4 persons dies

NewsDrum Desk
Umaria (MP): A leopard that injured four persons has died after being rescued in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), an official said on Tuesday.

The BTR, located in Umaria district, has been in news due to the death of 11 elephants at the reserve over the past fortnight.

A leopard had attacked and injured four persons in Hiroli and Kudri villages under Manpur buffer range of BTR, an official said.

The feline was rescued on November 9 evening from Khorhi beat of the reserve. It was sent to Mukundpur rescue centre, BTR's deputy director Prakash Kumar Verma said.

The big cat died on Sunday night during treatment, Verma said.

The cause of the death would be known after receiving the autopsy report, he said.

