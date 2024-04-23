Leopard roaming in Palghar's Vasai Fort area captured after 25 days

Palghar, Apr 23 (PTI) Forest personnel on Tuesday captured a leopard that strayed into the Vasai Fort area of Maharashtra's Palghar district 25 days ago, an official said.

The leopard was caged at around 3.30 am, the forest official said.

The feline was first spotted in the Vasai Fort area 25 days ago, triggering panic among people.

Local NGOs had also joined the forest department to search for the big cat, the official said.

The forest department had laid two traps in the fort area and the leopard entered one of them on Tuesday, he said.

A video showing the leopard in the cage and being taken away by forest officials surfaced on social media early Tuesday.

The forest department will conduct a health check-up of the feline before releasing it into the wild, the official said. PTI COR GK