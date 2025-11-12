Leopard shocks staff at 400kV substation in Indore; rescued by forest dept

Indore, Nov 12 (PTI) The forest department rescued a leopard after it entered the premises of a 400kV substation of the state-run Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) here, an official said on Wednesday.

The big cat was spotted inside the substation on Tuesday night, he said.

The official said that outsourced security guards Krishna Baghela and Suraj Mohaniya, along with maintenance team member Shriram Abhilash, were on duty at the time. They alerted the operations and maintenance teams there.

After ensuring the evacuation of all personnel from the substation, test attendant K K Mishra informed the Forest Department, the official said.

A team of forest employees reached the spot and set up a temporary cage in the substation yard, eventually capturing the leopard without any harm to it, he said Those involved in the operation, including the outsourced employees, will be rewarded for showing alertness and teamwork, said the official. PTI MAS NR