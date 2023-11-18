Leopard sighted near human habitation in Odisha's Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (PTI) A leopard was seen roaming on a field near Anandapur area of Odisha's Keonjhar district, Forest officials said on Saturday.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda said the leopard came from Hadgarh Wildlife Sanctuary and there is no need to panic as the animal will again return to the sanctuary at the night.

Forest department officials are there and keeping a vigil on the movement of the leopard, he said, adding, "This is a normal phenomena and the leopard will definitely return to the sanctuary. I appeal to the people not to assemble to watch the leopard.

A video of the animal roaming near the Baitarani river at Panchupalli in the district went viral on social media. PTI BBM BBM RG