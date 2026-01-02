Leopard sighting causes panic in Jaipur residential locality, forest dept ramps up patrols

Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) A leopard was spotted in a residential locality on the outskirts of Jaipur, causing panic among residents on Friday.

Authorities issued a safety advisory, urging residents to stay indoors at night, secure livestock in enclosed areas, and ensure children are not left unattended.

Forest department has intensified patrolling in the Sanganer area in Jaipur, Rajasthan where the animal was spotted.

The leopard's presence in the Mohanpura area on the outskirts of the city was confirmed after CCTV footage captured the animal climbing stairs in the early hours of the morning, officials said.

"The movement of the leopard was captured on cameras in the Mohanpura and Vatika areas of Sanganer. Pugmarks found in the area further confirmed its presence," they added.

This latest incident comes amid a series of recent leopard incursions around the urban peripheries of Jaipur, including recent sightings in areas like Shastri Nagar, Vidhyadhar Nagar and Bajaj Nagar. The leopards were rescued and taken by authorities.

In November 2025, a leopard triggered panic after entering the high-security Civil Lines area and the official residence of a state minister.

Wildlife experts attribute the increasing frequency of these encounters to the growing leopard population in nearby reserves such as Jhalana and Amagarh, as well as a diminishing prey base in their natural habitats.