Leopard sighting sparks fear among people in Manipal and Perampalli in Karnataka

Manipal (Karnataka), Jul 27 (PTI) Residents of Manipal and Perampalli in Udupi district were gripped by fear and anxiety as a leopard was spotted prowling around a house in Perampalli late last night, officials said on Saturday.

The elusive big cat, captured on CCTV, has sent shockwaves through the local community, they said.

According to officials, the incident unfolded when the occupants of the house were jolted awake by their dog's barking around 11.15 pm. They hesitated to open the door, sensing danger. However, upon reviewing the CCTV footage, their worst fears were confirmed—a leopard had stealthily ventured into their verandah. The footage revealed the dramatic chase as the courageous dog tried to warn its owners.

This recent sighting corroborates reports from local people who have observed the leopard's nocturnal presence in the Manipal and Perampalli areas over the past few days. With tensions running high, residents remain vigilant and reported this incident to the local forest officials.