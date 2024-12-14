Leopard skin seized, 1 held in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 14 (PTI) The Special Task Force of Odisha Police arrested one person and seized a leopard skin from his possession in Boudh district, an official statement said on Saturday.

Based on reliable information, the STF team conducted a raid on Friday evening on Manmunda-Sagada road near Meheruni bridge and apprehended a man.

"During search one number of leopard skin along with other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession," the police said in a statement.

It said that the accused person was arrested under different sections of BNS and Section 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

The skin will be sent to Director Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for biological examination. Investigation is going on, the police said. PTI AAM AAM RG