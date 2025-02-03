Leopard skins, pangolin scales seized in CBI raid in Haryana

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) In a major raid against wildlife contraband, the CBI seized two leopard skins, otter skins and pangolin scales in an operation in Pinjore, Haryana on Monday and arrested four members of the gang involved, officials said.

The action took place on an input about the illegal trade of wildlife parts, they said.

Acting on the tip-off, CBI teams conducted a raid in Pinjore where two leopard skins, nine canine teeth of leopards, 25 claws of the big cats, besides three jaw pieces, three otter skins and pangolin scales were seized.

"Three accused namely Peerdas, Wazira and Ram Dayal were arrested on the spot and another accused gang member namely Rohtas was subsequently apprehended from Kalka Railway Station. One of the accused has been previously chargesheeted by the Nepal Police in relation to wildlife crime," CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The wildlife articles seized from the possession of accused persons are under Schedule-I of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which protects endangered species from hunting and poaching, etc. and provides strict punishment and penalties for offenders, it said.

The agency said it is investigating the source of the wildlife articles, and trying to establish backward and forward linkage and money trail of the gang.