New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) A leopard was spotted in Sainik Farm area, a Delhi Forest Department official said on Saturday.

A cage has been set up in the area to capture the big cat, the official said.

"We received a complaint that a leopard was spotted at Sainik Farm area last night. A team has been deployed at the location and a cage has also been set up to capture the leopard,” the official told PTI. PTI ABU RHL