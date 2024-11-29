Leopard spotted in Maharashtra's Udgir town; search operation launched

Latur, Nov 29 (PTI) A leopard was found loitering around a fort in Udgir town of Maharashtra's Latur district on Friday, prompting the forest authorities to initiate measures to capture it.

The feline was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a local resident's house located close to the Udgir fort around 5.20 am, an official said.

"After being informed about the leopard sighting, the forest department is taking steps to capture it. Forest personnel have been deployed in and around Udgir town. Local residents have been advised to stay alert, avoid staying overnight in fields and ensure that children do not step out alone," Assistant Conservator of Forests V B Tambe said.

If the leopard is seen, the residents must immediately inform the local authorities and refrain from chasing the animal, he said.

The forest as well as police departments have formed teams for patrolling, he added.

A Range Forest Officer (RFO), three rangers, six forest guards and 20 watchmen have been deployed in the area and a hunt for the animal is underway using drone cameras, the official said. PTI COR NP