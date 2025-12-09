Leopard spotted in MNIT Jaipur, rescued

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) A leopard was spotted in the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) campus here on Tuesday, prompting authorities to launch a search operation, officials said.

Authorities cordoned off the area and asked students to remain inside their hostels, they said.

Forest officials said security personnel first spotted the cub, and it was later found inside a building near the hostel, where a rescue team set up a net and safely captured it.

Dr Arvind Mathur, Wildlife Conservator, said the cub was first trapped in a net and then tranquilised for safe handling. "Once stabilised, it was transported and later revived in the Aamagarh forest area," he added.

In the CCTV footage, a leopard was seen jumping over compound walls and moving through gardens in Anita Colony and AG Colony near Bajaj Nagar, the day before yesterday, both areas located close to the college.

The incident comes amid rising leopard activity in Jaipur's residential pockets. Over the past month, leopard movement has been recorded more than five times in densely populated localities. PTI AG APL APL