Leopard spotted in residential area in Jaipur, forest dept launches search operation

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) A leopard was spotted in a residential area of Jaipur early Saturday morning, prompting the forest department to launch a search operation.

According to officials, the big cat was spotted roaming in the Surya City Colony on Agra Road, where it remained for more than an hour.

CCTV camera footage showed the leopard roaming on the road.

On being alerted by the locals, forest department teams rushed to the spot and searched the surrounding areas, but the leopard could not be found.

Regional Forest Officer Jitendra Singh Shekhawat said CCTV footage showed the leopard walking along the road and approaching a dog before moving away.

Officials said a cage will be placed at the site during the night as a precautionary measure in case the leopard returns, adding that the animal may have ventured back towards the nearby forest.

A safety alert has been issued in the area, and residents have been advised to remain vigilant, especially during night hours, the officials said. PTI AG SMV ARI