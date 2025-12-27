Leopard spotted in residential area of Haryana's Panchkula

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) A leopard was spotted in the residential area of Sector 6 in Haryana's Panchkula on Saturday, prompting the authorities to launch an operation to capture the wild animal, officials said.

The officials said teams of police and the forest department rushed to the site to catch the animal after getting information about its presence in the area.

A CCTV footage in the area showed the leopard in the lawn of a house. In another video, the animal could be seen scaling the wall of a house and entering another house, they said.

The authorities advised the residents of the posh Sector 6 in Panchkula to stay indoors.

A resident said he spotted the leopard in the area when he was coming from the doctor. Later, he alerted the authorities.

Efforts are being made to catch the animal. PTI CHS APL APL