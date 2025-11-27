Leopard spotted near farmer's house in Ashti taluka in Beed

Beed, Nov 27 (PTI) A leopard has been spotted close to houses in Ashti taluka in Maharashtra's Beed district as per residents, a forest department official said on Thursday.

The leopard was seen close to a farmer's house in Pimpri Ghata village on Wednesday night, he added.

Some members of the household also managed to record videos of the big cat lurking in the thicket close to a field, which have gone viral on social media.

Earlier, on Wednesday afternoon, a leopard had killed a goat in Aranwihira in Ashti taluka.

"With leopards now entering residential areas, people are living in constant fear. The forest department must take necessary steps before an unfortunate incident takes place. They must place cages capture it," activist Ankush Talekar said.

Ashti taluka, which shares a border with Ahilyanagar district, has a forested patch that is being frequented by leopards over the past few weeks, officials said.