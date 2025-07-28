Leopard spotted near Golconda Fort area in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 28 (PTI) A leopard was spotted at a locality near the Golconda Fort here on the city outskirts on Monday, police said.

A person saw the animal in the morning going towards the Musi river at the Army area, which is relatively less populated and informed the police. The area is close to Golconda Fort.

A forest department official explained that the animal, captured in CCTV cameras, was a leopard which has been spotted at different places in the area during the last one month.

Large tracts of land belonging to different government organisations and others are located in the area where its movement has been noticed. Traps have been set up to capture the leopard, he added.