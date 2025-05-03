Leopard spotted near Maruti's Rohtak campus, rescued

Chandigarh, May 3 (PTI) A leopard stranded near Maruti Suzuki's Research and Development campus in Rohtak was rescued by a team of forest and wildlife department early Saturday, officials said.

The leopard had strayed in the area late Thursday night and its movement near the wall of the sprawling campus was caught by CCTV cameras.

The leopard was spotted Friday morning after which the police and forest and wildlife officials were informed.

It is believed that the big cat scaled the wall jumping off an adjacent tree.

A forest official said, "At this stage, we cannot say how it reached the campus, but the company management and all nearby establishments took all precautions once it was spotted ... the animal might have strayed onto campus while it was in search of food." The official added, "The animal has been rescued." The rescue was confirmed by a police officer at Rohtak Police Station-IMT. PTI CHS VN VN