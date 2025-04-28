Leopard spotted on Pune airport premises, though far from runway: Forest official

Pune, Apr 28 (PTI) A leopard was spotted on the premises of Pune International Airport on Monday evening, prompting a search and rescue operation, a forest official said.

Suresh Varak, Pune Range Forest Officer, however, clarified the location where the animal was spotted is quite far from the runway.

"A leopard has been spotted on the premises of Pune Airport. Following the sighting, we have deployed teams and launched an operation to capture it by setting up cages and trap cameras. Further monitor operations are underway," he said. PTI SPK BNM