Leopard that injured three in Amethi died of blood infection, cardiac arrest

Amethi (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) A leopard that had injured three people in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district over the weekend before it was found dead, died of cardiac arrest and respiratory failure, officials said on Monday.

District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan said the leopard was found dead inside a cattle shed in Nevada village, located near the Bhale Sultan Shaheed Memorial. The post-mortem confirmed that the leopard succumbed to septicemia, a life-threatening blood infection.

On Saturday, the leopard had injured three villagers -- Baldev (32) and Vijay Kumar (28) from Bhaidpur village and Chhotelal (50) from Biraipur.

Following the attacks, a joint search operation was launched by the police, forest department, and district administration, but after nearly 36 hours the leopard could not be captured, he said.

On Sunday morning, however, the animal was found dead in a cattle shelter in Nevada, he added.

According to Divisional Forest Officer Ranbir Mishra, the leopard's post-mortem was conducted by a team of four veterinary experts from Lucknow, including Dr Hemant Kushwaha, Dr Brijendra, Dr Brajesh Pandey and Dr Sushil.

The post-mortem revealed that the leopard died due to septicemia-induced cardiac arrest and respiratory failure. The samples have been sent to a lab for further testing, Mishra added.

Veterinarians explained that septicemia spreads infection through the blood stream, leading to organ failure, eventually causing death due to a heart attack.