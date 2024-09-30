Leopard that killed farmer in UP’s Bahraich trapped by forest dept: Official

Bahraich (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A day after a leopard killed a 40-year-old farmer in a village adjacent to the Katarniaghat forest, the animal was caught in a trap set up by the forest department, officials said on Monday.

"It is a male leopard about eight to 10 years of age. The leopard looks completely healthy, so it seems that the incident of killing the farmer on Sunday must have been accidental," Lalit Verma, field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, told PTI.

"The leopard that attacked and killed the farmer was caught in a cage set up by the forest department on Sunday night," Verma said.

The deceased farmer, Kandhai (40), was working in his field in Dharmapur Bejha village adjacent to the Katarniaghat forest. He was attacked by the leopard on Sunday afternoon and died on the spot. His mutilated body was discovered by his family members.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old farmer and a 13-year-old girl were injured in separate incidents involving leopards in areas near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division earlier this month. Katarniaghat Wildlife Division and Sanctuary fall under the jurisdiction of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.