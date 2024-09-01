Leopard trapped by forest dept near residential area in UP's Rampur

Rampur (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A leopard was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department near the residential area here on Sunday, officials said.

As per forest officials the big cat was spotted in villages in the vicinity of the Jauhar University on several occasions in the past few days.

Sensing the possibility of man animal conflict the forest department set up cages near the area to catch the animal.

"The leopard was trapped in a cage near Alia Nagar village on Sunday. It is a healthy adult female, over a year old. Senior officials have been intimated about the catch and the animal will soon be released as per their orders," said Rajiv Kumar, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).