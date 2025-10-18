Leopard trapped in 15-metre well near Kerala's Koodaranji; rescue ops underway

Kozhikode (Kerala), Oct 18 (PTI) A leopard that had fallen into a 15-metre-deep well near Koodaranji two days ago has been identified, and rescue operations are underway to bring it out safely, the forest department said on Saturday.

The animal had fallen into the unwalled, dry well located near the forest in the early hours of Thursday, a senior forest official said.

Initially, the species could not be identified as the animal was hiding inside a cave within the well, the official added.

“Cameras were set up, and it was identified as a leopard when it walked out of the cave on Friday evening,” the official said.

Following the confirmation, rescue operations were launched to pull the feline out safely.

“We have lowered a cage with bait inside the well. If the leopard does not walk into the cage, we will consider tranquilising it and bringing it out,” the official said. PTI HMP SSK