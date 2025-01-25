Leopard trapped in cage in Kerala village

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 25 (PTI) A leopard, which had been a nightmare for local people in the area for some time, was found trapped in a cage set by wildlife officials in Koodaranji in the district on Saturday.

The big cat, approximately three years old, was caught in the cage when it entered the inhabited area, sources said.

Forest officials placed the cage there two weeks ago, following frequent complaints from villagers, about the presence of a leopard in the Perumboola and Kooriyode areas.

Several domestic animals had also reportedly been killed by the leopard in recent weeks. PTI LGK SSK ROH