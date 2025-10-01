Leopard trapped in cage in Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 1 (PTI) A leopard, which had been a cause of fear for local residents of Cheeral for some time, was found trapped in a cage in this hill district of Kerala, police said on Wednesday.

The animal was caught in one of the cages set up by the state forest department, official sources said.

Officials had placed four cages at different locations in Cheeral to capture the predator.

The leopard had been troubling people in the area for months, killing several domestic animals, villagers said.

The leopard would be shifted to an animal care centre soon, forest department sources said.

Earlier, another leopard was caught from nearby Nambiarkunnu area, but attacks on domestic animals continued in other parts of Cheeral.

Villagers complained that wild animals such as leopards and bears were taking shelter in the area due to thick undergrowth in private estates. PTI CORR/LGK KH