Leopard triggers panic in village in Rajasthan's Rajsamand; rescued safely by forest officials

Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) Panic gripped the Binol Naka area of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district early on Sunday after a leopard entered a residential locality and attacked livestock, forest officials said.

The leopard was first spotted preying on a goat in the village and it then entered the house of a villager, they added.

The owner of the house, Johar Singh Rajput, managed to lock the big cat in a room and informed police and the forest department.

A team of forest officials reached the spot to carry out a rescue operation.

Divisional Forest Officer Ladulal Sharma said after a challenging operation that lasted for nearly four hours, the team was able to tranquillise the leopard and rescue it safely.

He said the leopard is a male, aged around five years.

The leopard was taken to the Piparda Nursery in Rajsamand for a health check-up and later, released into the Toadgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, the officials said. PTI AG RC