Leopardess found dead at MP's Kanha Tiger Reserve

Mandla (MP), Jan 16 (PTI) The carcass of a leopardess was found in the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, a forest official said on Friday.

Prima facie, it appears that the animal was attacked and killed by a tiger, as its body parts were found intact, the official said.

Forest workers found the carcass on Thursday in the Digdola beat under the Sajanala area of the Kisli Forest Range, said Ravindra Mani Tripathi, field director of Kanha Reserve.

He said that pug marks and drag marks near the scene suggested that a big cat had attacked the animal.

The carcass also bore bite marks and blood stains, he said, adding that the carcass was disposed of in the presence of the concerned officials as per protocol.

Tripathi said the scene was secured, and the surrounding area was searched with the help of a dog squad. PTI COR MAS ARU