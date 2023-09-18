Leopardess found dead on railway line in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sep 18 (PTI) A leopardess was found dead on a railway line in Nagpur on Monday morning, said the Maharashtra forest department but ruled out any foul play in the feline's death.

A press release by Deputy Conservator of Forests (Nagpur) Bharat Singh Hada said the two-year-old female leopard was found dead around 9 am on the Koradi-Khaparkheda railway line near the Kolar river overbridge.

The wild animal's death was caused by an accident, said the release.

It said all body parts of the leopardess were intact, indicating it did not suspect any foul play. PTI CLS RSY