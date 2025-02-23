Leopardess injured after being run over by vehicle in Chhattisgarh

Gariaband (Chhattisgarh), Feb 23 (PTI) A leopardess was injured after being run over by an unidentified vehicle near Gariaband town in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, officials said.

The feline, believed to be in the age group of 1.5 to 2 years, was found injured on a roadside near Urtuli turn on Gariaband-Deobhog route early morning, a forest official said, adding that efforts were on to trace the offending vehicle.

After being alerted by locals around 5.30 am, forest personnel reached the spot and brought the big cat to a forest rest house in a cage, he said.

The leopardess suffered injuries on its mouth, which primarily indicate it might have been hit by a vehicle, the official said.

A local veterinary doctor reached the rest house nearly three hours after the rescue and administered pain killer and antibiotic injections to the animal, he said.

The leopardess was being shifted to Raipur for further medication, the official said.

The forest department was investigating the incident, he added.

There have been incidents of human-wildlife conflict in Gariaband in the past.