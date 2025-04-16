Leopardess trapped in snare set by poachers rescued in MP's Khargone district

Indore, Apr 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh forest department on Wednesday rescued a leopardess trapped in a snare set by poachers in Khargone district, an official said.

Superintendent of Indore's Ralamandal Sanctuary Yohan Katara told PTI that paws of the leopardess, aged around eight years, were stuck in three traps laid by poachers in the Kasrawad area of the adjoining district.

After receiving information about the trapped leopardess from the Khargone's Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), a rescue team was sent from Indore and the wild animal was tranquilised and freed from the snare, he said.

Katara said, "After primary treatment, she has been kept under observation in a cage for some time. The leopardess will be released in the forest after a health check-up." He said when summer heat increases, leopards venture near human settlements in search of food and water, and poachers take advantage of this and set snares. PTI HWP ADU RSY