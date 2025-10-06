'Less bad': Green crackers cut certain emissions but still release harmful gases, say experts

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) As the Delhi government prepares to appeal to the Supreme Court for the use of green firecrackers in the national capital, experts say these crackers are expected to emit approximately 30 per cent fewer pollutants.

However, some experts point out that while green crackers reduce certain emissions, they still release harmful ultrafine particles and gases, making them "less-bad" rather than completely safe.

Delhi is gearing up for Diwali and on Monday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government will approach the Supreme Court to seek permission for the use of certified green crackers, emphasising public participation while ensuring adherence to pollution control regulations.

The government will present its stand in writing before the apex court. 'Diwali is one of the biggest festivals, and in view of crores of people celebrating in the city, the Delhi government reiterates its commitment to effectively control pollution and protect the environment and assures full cooperation with the Supreme Court to implement any directive issued in this regard," Gupta said.

Developed under CSIR-NEERI in 2018, green firecrackers are designed to reduce pollutants and noise.

According to Dipankar Saha, former additional director and head of Air Laboratories at Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi, these crackers contain fewer harmful chemicals like barium and aluminium, and are engineered to release water vapour or dust suppressants, resulting in approximately 30 per cent lower emissions.

Examples include SWAS (Safe Water Releaser), STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker) and SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium Cracker), all approved by the CPCB and identifiable by their logos on the packets, he said.

Bhavreen Kandhari, clean air strategist, said green crackers reduce certain emissions but still release harmful ultrafine particles and gases, making them "less-bad" rather than safe.

She highlighted the "execution gap", questioning who will monitor whether crackers are genuinely compliant with NEERI/PESO norms. Authorities also cannot distinguish between green and traditional crackers once burnt, raising concerns about effective enforcement.

Considering Delhi's severe pollution levels, a firecracker ban has been in place for several years. During Diwali, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) consistently reaches the 'severe' category, prompting repeated interventions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Delhi government, and the Supreme Court.

In 2018, following the Supreme Court's directive, CSIR-NEERI developed green firecrackers, which were conditionally permitted for use between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali.

However, the Delhi government had no clear system for certification or distribution, effectively maintaining a complete ban.

Since 2019, all types of firecrackers, including green ones, have been prohibited in Delhi. Even after the Supreme Court clarified in 2023 that states could allow certified green crackers, the previous government continued enforcing a blanket ban, citing pollution concerns.