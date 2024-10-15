Less than 17 lakh Delhiites zero bill power consumers, 70 pc paying tariffs up to Rs 2000: sources

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The number of people getting zero electricity bills in Delhi is below 17 lakh and 70 per cent of the total 59 lakh domestic consumers pay monthly bills ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2000, official sources claimed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asserted that its government in Delhi is the first in the country to provide free 200 units of electricity per month and fifty per cent subsidy on monthly consumption of 400 units.

The AAP, in a statement, alleged that the BJP wanted to stall the Delhi government's free electricity scheme by pressurising officers.

A Delhi BJP spokesperson, on the other hand, accused the AAP of trying to "mislead " Delhiites on the power subsidy scheme and the issue of rising electricity bills.

The official sources, citing power department data, claimed that over 70 per cent of Delhi's people pay electricity bills, out of which about 40 per cent pay monthly bills of more than Rs 2000, 14 per cent pay in the Rs 1000-2000 range and nearly 11 per cent Rs 500 -1000.

The data showed that out of total 59,36,466 consumers, 13,44,278 consumers paid bills of more than Rs 2,000 in May this year, the sources said.

Of the total domestic consumers in Delhi, around 28 per cent do not pay for electricity consumption, they said.

The number of zero bill consumers was 17 lakh this June, and it decreased to 16.67 lakh and 16.72 lakh in July and August respectively, they added.

The AAP alleged that the BJP was rattled after all its attempts and "manipulations" failed to stall its work for the people of Delhi. The party challenged the BJP to implement free electricity scheme in any of the states ruled by it.

The BJP spokesperson reiterated the party's allegation that a very small section of the people were benefitted by the power subsidy scheme of the Delhi government, while a very large percentage of domestic consumers and all commercial consumers are forced to pay the highest power tariff in the country.

The BJP's Delhi unit has repeatedly said that if it comes to power in the national capital in 2025, it will ensure that "all consumers get the benefit of first 200 units free", the spokesperson said.

The party will also offer cheaper electricity rates to the commercial consumers, he added. PTI VIT RPA