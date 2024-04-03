Less than 50 pc water stock left in three out of seven dams in Goa

Panaji, Apr 3 (PTI) The water stock in three out of total seven dams in Goa has dipped below the 50 per cent-mark, indicating that the situation may become difficult during the ongoing summer season.

The water level of two of these dams has gone below the 40 per cent-mark, as per the data released by the state Water Resources Department.

However, four other dams are well above the 50 per cent water stock mark with one of them currently holding more than 91 per cent stock, it said.

Anjunem reservoir, which meets the water requirement of Sattari and parts of Bicholim taluka in North Goa, is filled with 62.6 per cent water, while Chapoli reservoir, which meets the water requirement of Canacona taluka, has 59.4 per cent stock, the statement said.

Gaunem reservoir has 56.6 per cent stock left, while Tillari is filled with 91.1 per cent water storage, it said.

The Selaulim reservoir in Sanguem taluka, which meets the water requirement of most of South Goa districts is, 49.7 per cent full, while the Amthane reservoir, which provides water to Bardez and Pernem (in North Goa) and Bicholim taluka (North Goa), is 38.3 per cent full.

The Panchwadi reservoir, which meets the water requirement of villages like Panchwadi and Shiroda (South Goa) is 39.9 per cent full. PTI RPS NP