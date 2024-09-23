Less than a month after joining JD(U), Shyam Rajak becomes party's national gen secy

Patna, Sep 23 (PTI) Former Bihar minister Shyam Rajak, who joined Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD (U) earlier this month, was on Monday designated the party's national general secretary.

Rajak had joined JD (U) on September 1. A communication to this effect was issued by JD(U)'s national general secretary, Afaque Ahmad Khan on Monday.

Rajak had quit the RJD alleging that he "felt stifled and insulted" by "corruption" and dynasty rule and had joined the JD(U). Rajak had joined the RJD in 2020 after being sacked from the Nitish Kumar cabinet and expelled from the JD (U) on disciplinary grounds.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior JD (U) leader on Monday said, "Rajak’s elevation will certainly help the party to garner Dalit votes in maximum numbers in the 2025 assembly polls." PTI PKD RG