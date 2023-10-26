Lessons from pandemic, best practices to be shared during urban mobility conclave in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and the best practices employed in the urban mobility sector will be discussed during a three-day conference starting in Delhi on October 27, a senior official said on Thursday.

The conference is being held so "we are better prepared" to deal with pandemics in the future, the official said.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is hosting the 16th Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition in the national capital.

Representatives from various metro systems in India, transport undertakings, professionals and other international experts will take part in the event, Officer On Special Duty (Urban Transport), MoHUA, Jaideep told reporters here.

There have been many lessons learned in the urban mobility sector as well during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

These will be discussed during this mega conference to be held from October 27-29, so that "we are better prepared" in dealing with pandemics in the future, the MoHUA official said.

Metros and other transport services were severely hit during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing them to a grinding halt for some duration during Covid-induced lockdowns.

"We have learnt many lessons from the pandemic. Our physical meetings have got converted into video conferences. And, there are many lessons for urban transport (sector) as well. If such a pandemic comes (in future), how we can run our systems and at the same time maintain social distance," Jaideep told PTI after the briefing when asked about the outcomes of the conference.

One more lesson that has been learned in this pandemic is that "we have moved to digital payment," he added.

The theme of the conference is 'Integrated and Resilient Urban Transport'. PTI KND NB