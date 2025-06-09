Lessons to be learnt, may come up with an act for gatherings: DK Shivakumar on Bengaluru stampede

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said the state has learnt lessons from the recent stampede and is considering bringing in an act to manage future public gatherings.

"There are lessons to be learned. We will come out with a plan, we have policies for future crowds also. We have to come out with an act, that is what we are also looking for. It is a lesson which we have to learn," Shivakumar told reporters after meeting Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh.

Attacking opposition parties criticising the Congress-led Karnataka government, he said, "They are politicising the dead bodies. I am sorry for them." On June 4, the celebrations for the RCB's first-ever IPL win turned tragic as 11 people died and more than 56 were injured in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Since the incident, a political slugfest is underway with the opposition BJP targeting the Congress-led government for not handling the situation properly.

Opposition parties are demanding the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister in this issue.

Shivakumar was in the national capital to attend a meeting with the MCD officials to discuss urban governance, town planning, and solid waste management.