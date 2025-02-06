Let CBI or crime branch probe ADM Naveen Babu's death: Widow to Kerala HC

Kochi, Feb 6 (PTI) The widow of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu on Thursday urged the Kerala High Court to order an investigation by the CBI or any other state agency, like the Crime Branch, into his death and expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

The widow, Manjusha K, sought direction in her appeal against an order of a single judge of the High Court dismissing her plea for a CBI probe into her late husband's death.

Opposing the plea, the state government contended that the SIT probe was progressing effectively and there was no need to hand over the investigation to another agency.

After hearing arguments from both sides, a bench of Justices P B Suresh Kumar and Jobin Sebastian reserved its judgement on the appeal.

The High Court had last month dismissed Manjusha's plea seeking a CBI probe into her husband's alleged suicide.

The court had also directed the SIT to investigate the possibility of a homicidal hanging as apprehended by Babu's widow and to take into consideration the other grievances raised by her.

Manjusha in her appeal also contended that the accused, P P Divya, has political allegiance to the ruling political party and therefore, the SIT probe may not be impartial.

Babu had allegedly died by suicide following the corruption allegations made against him by former Kannur District Panchayat President Divya at his farewell function.

Attending his send-off function allegedly uninvited on October 14 last year, the CPI(M) leader had criticised Babu for delaying the approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and remarked that he approved only two days after being transferred, hinting that she knew the reasons behind the sudden nod.

Divya was arrested by the police in connection with the incident after her plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by a lower court.

She was later released on regular bail.