LeT commander Shahid Kuttay among three terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Shahid Kuttay was among three terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Shukroo Keller area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed, they said.

Indian Army, in a post on 'X', said, "OPERATION KELLER On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation."

OPERATION KELLER



On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce… pic.twitter.com/KZwIkEGiLF — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 13, 2025

A senior police official said the terrorists belonged to LeT. He identified the two as Shahid Kuttay and Adnan Shafi. The identity of the third one was being ascertained.

Kuttay, a resident of Chotipora Heerpora area of Shopian, who had joined the terror ranks in March 2023, was a category "A" terrorist and a top commander of the outfit, the official said.

He said Kuttay was involved in several terror incidents and anti-national activities, including in the killing of BJP sarpanch at Heerpora on May 18, 2024.

On April 26 last month, days after the Pahalgam attack, authorities razed the residential house belonging to Kuttay

Kuttay, active for the last three to four years, is involved in many anti-national activities, the officials said.

Shafi, a resident of Wanduna Melhora area of Shopian had joined in October 2024 and was a category "C" terrorist. He was involved in the killing of non-local labourer at Wachi, Shopian on October 18, 2024, the official said.