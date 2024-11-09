Let Congress find out which poorams Donald Trump disrupted to win: Suresh Gopi

Wayanad(Kerala), Nov 9 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday questioned that if BJP won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat by disrupting the 'pooram' there, as claimed by the Congress, then which all poorams did Donald Trump disrupt to win the US Presidential election.

Gopi, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, said "let the Congress go and find out which poorams he disrupted to win there".

"The opposition in the country will soon be confined to creating such stories," he said taking a dig at the grand old party.

The MoS said people wanted BJP to come to power and that is why they voted for the party and not because of any other reason, including the alleged disruption of the iconic Thrissur Pooram festivities.

He contended that was the same reason for Trump's win (people voting for him).

He was addressing the public in Wayanad during the campaign for BJP's Navya Haridas who is the party candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

During his speech, Gopi also suggested that Kerala Police be sent to the US to lodge a case with regard to that.

He also took a dig at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying that one 'mahan' (great man) came to Parliament with the support of the Wayanad people and created a ruckus in the name of protecting the Constitution.

"If you open their constitution, it is empty. It is zero. In order to uphold the actual Constitution, this Bill (Waqf Amendment Bill) will be passed in the Parliament," Gopi said.

Referring to the issues in the Munambam village in Ernakulam district of the state, where people are protesting against the alleged illegal claims made by the Waqf Board on their property, he said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is not looking to protect any one community or place and was working for everyone's interests.

BJP's Haridas is pitted against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and UDF's Priyanka Gandhi in the Wayanad LS bypoll.

The Wayanad by-election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi, who won seats in both Wayanad and UP's Raebareli, chose to vacate the former. The by-election will be held on November 13. PTI HMP HMP SA