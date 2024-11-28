LeT member extradited from Rwanda in operation coordinated by CBI, NIA, Interpol

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Rwanda extradited to India on Thursday a member of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) facing an Interpol Red Notice in an operation coordinated by the NIA and the CBI, officials said here.

Salman Rehman Khan, an alleged member of the internationally proscribed terrorist organisation, had assisted in providing arms, ammunition and explosives to further terrorist activities in Bengaluru, they said.

"The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closely coordinated with the NIA and Interpol National Central Bureau - Kigali for the return to India from Rwanda of Salman Rehman Khan, wanted by the NIA for terror-related offences," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had lodged a case in 2023 related to criminal conspiracy to spread terror in Bengaluru, they said. An FIR was also registered at Hebbal Police Station, Bengaluru.

Khan, who was previously imprisoned in a POCSO case (2018–2022), had allegedly facilitated the collection and distribution of explosives for other terror accused after being radicalised and recruited during his incarceration by T Naseer, a life convict in a terror case, according to the NIA probe.

Naseer had allegedly orchestrated the radicalisation and subsequent criminal activities to further LeT operations in the country besides plotting his escape en route to the court from the prison, the agency said.

When the terror module was busted, Khan managed to give agencies a slip and escaped from the country, it said.

NIA chargesheeted him in stringent anti-terror law and Indian Penal Code and court declared him a fugitive," it said.

"The CBI on request of the NIA had got a Red Notice issued against the subject from Interpol on August 2, 2024. It was circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminal," the CBI statement said.

Based on the Red Notice, he was apprehended by authorities in Kigali, Rwanda.

The information was passed on to the CBI which is the designated agency for coordination of Interpol affairs in India and the NIA. After legal proceedings, he was extradited to India.

"He was returned to India on 28.11.2024 by a security team from NIA," the CBI statement said.

The return of Khan comes soon after similar operations in coordination with Interpol wherein two accused -- one wanted by the CBI and another by the Kerala Police -- were brought back from Saudi Arabia.

Barkat Ali Khan, who had an Interpol Red Notice, was wanted in a 2012 case of rioting and use of explosive substances. He was brought back from Saudi Arabia on November 14.

Raihan Arabikkalalarikkal, who also had an Interpol Red Notice against him and was wanted by police in Pattambi, Kerala for committing rape and sexual offences against a minor, was brought from Saudi Arabia on November 10.

"The CBI, as National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates closely with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India for cooperation over Interpol channels. Since 2021, as many as 100 wanted criminals, including 26 this year, have been returned to India through coordination via Interpol channels," the statement said. PTI ABS RHL