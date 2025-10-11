Let RJD form govt first: Tej Pratap on brother Tejashwi's promise of govt jobs

Patna, Oct 11 (PTI) Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who has been expelled from RJD by his father Lalu Prasad, sounded skeptical on Saturday of younger brother Tejashwi Yadav's promise of "a government job to every household" if the party won assembly polls.

Tej Pratap, who has floated his own outfit Jan Shakti Janata Dal, also said that his party's candidates will be named in a couple of days and claimed it would be a "big announcement".

"Let a government (of RJD) be formed first", was the curt reply of the Hasanpur MLA when his views were sought on his younger brother's poll promise.

He also remained tight-lipped on leaders of the NDA joining the RJD, in the run up to the polls, but when asked about his party's own plans, "the day after tomorrow you will hear a big announcement. Names of candidates of my party will be made public".

Tej Pratap evaded a direct reply to the query on the reported offer of an alliance from Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, which had wanted to join the INDIA bloc but received a cold shoulder.

He said, "Talks are on with all types of parties. You will come to know in due course".

Yadav bristled at reporters when he was asked in which seat he would like to contest.

"I have already said I will return to my old seat of Mahua. Still, you keep asking the same question foolishly," he said. PTI NAC NN