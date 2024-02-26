Let single agency tackle waterlogging issue: Delhi HC to chief secretary

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday suggested the deployment of a single agency to take care of stormwater drainage and waterlogging in the national capital, saying the lack of coordination among multiple authorities made the issue very challenging.

Advertisment

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan told Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who gave a virtual presentation on the aspect of waterlogging, drainage master plan and rainwater harvesting, that the responsibility should be given completely to either the PWD, MCD or the irrigation and floods department.

Citing the example of waterlogging on Mathura Road, the court remarked that several agencies like the MCD, PWD and the NDMC were involved for a one-kilometre stretch.

"Look at the tunnel. That also has a flooding problem. It was closed because of flooding. Things are very challenging to deal with with so many authorities... There are too many agencies involved in this," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said.

Advertisment

"Deploy a specialised agency to tell you what the problem is. Who will have the final word? Will all of them comply with your orders," the bench asked the official.

The chief secretary said more than 50 per cent of stormwater drains are under the jurisdiction of the PWD, followed by the MCD and the irrigations and floods department, and several measures have been undertaken by authorities to address the issue of waterlogging.

The court said, "The real problem is that multiple agencies are working", adding that the buck should stop at either the PWD, which has the most drains under its control, or any other agency.

Advertisment

"It is better that you give it to PWD or irrigation and flood control, whoever is the specialised agency. Transfer all to one department," it said.

The high court was hearing two suo motu petitions on the waterlogging problem in Delhi and the issue of rainwater harvesting and easing traffic jams in the national capital during monsoon and other periods.

It had earlier directed the chief secretary and finance secretary to appear before it virtually and explain how they intend to tackle the issue of waterlogging in the national capital and whether the drainage master plan has been prepared.

Advertisment

During the hearing, the chief secretary said that in 2022, 207 locations were identified by the traffic police as waterlogging locations and permanent solutions have been adopted for four critical locations, including the Minto Bridge area.

The court suggested the introduction of rainwater harvesting measures at such locations and also cautioned against dumping roadside garbage into the drains.

The bench also flagged the issue of "unauthorised polluting industries" operating from residential areas, noting that a fire broke out in one such establishment recently, and asked the chief secretary to look into it.

Advertisment

"You have to ensure that people are not running unauthorised polluting industries in residential areas," it said.

During the hearing, the court also observed that since 1995, there has been no new project for constructing drains, including their re-modelling, and that a "third-party audit" was also missing.

It also raised concerns about the mixing of sewage and stormwater and the laying down of sewage networks in unauthorised colonies and jhuggi clusters.

Advertisment

The chief secretary said sewage networks have been laid down in several unauthorised colonies and jhuggis, and 183 drains have been disconnected from the sewerage system.

He also said according to the action plan, the sewage treatment plants would work at their full capacity by June and three new plants would also be developed.

The government official assured the court that "money has never been an issue", adding that measures were also in place for the restoration and rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplains but around 29 court cases are pending in this regard.

The bench asked him to give the details of the cases so that an appropriate order may be passed on them for their disposal.

The court listed the matter for further consideration on March 4 and also asked the chief secretary to give his suggestions.

On January 10, the high court remarked that the drainage system in the national capital was "absolutely pathetic" and in a "very bad state" and asked authorities to wake up and act against the problem of waterlogging here.

The high court had also said the agencies cannot be tamed by anyone, and added that reform has to come from within the authorities and courts cannot do everything. PTI ADS IJT