LeT terror module busted in J-K's Kulgam, 4 arrested

Srinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module was busted on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district with the arrest of four militant associates, police said.

Security forces arrested four terrorist associates and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession in the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

The arrests were made in connection with case FIR no. 14/2024 registered under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The spokesman identified the arrested as Zahoor Ahmad Pandit, Basir Hussain Pandit, Imtiyaz Gull, and Gulzar Ahmad Khar, all residents of Wanpora.

A pistol, two magazines, 20 pistol rounds, four UBGs, and 24 INSAS rounds were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

Further investigation is going on as more arrests and recoveries are expected in the case, he added. PTI SSB KVK KVK