LeT terrorist held in Kashmir's Baramulla with grenades in possession

Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) Security forces have arrested a terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

"Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from his possession in Baramulla," a police spokesperson said.

The arrest was made at checkpoint Ushkara in Baramulla set up on Tuesday by security forces following information about possible movement of terrorists in the area, the spokesperson said.

"During naka checking suspicious movement of one person coming towards naka point by foot was observed. While seeing police party and security forces, the suspect person tried to flee from the spot but alert naka party apprehended him tactfully," he said.

The individual was identified as Mudasir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Ushkara.

Two hand grenades and Rs 40,000 cash were recovered from his possession, according to police. The matter has been booked in Baramulla. PTI MIJ VN VN