Let us be united, determined to end terrorism: Yogi Adityanath on Mumbai attack anniversary

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday recalled the loss of lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and urged people to be united and determined to end terrorism.

Adityanath also paid tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the attack.

"Humble tribute to the innocent citizens who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack in Mumbai on 26/11 and heartfelt salute to the brave sons of Mother India who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties in this incident that tarnished humanity!" Adityanath said in a post on X.

"Let us be united and determined to end terrorism," he said in Hindi.

Ten terrorists from Pakistan carried out the worst-ever terror attack in India on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai that left 166 people dead.

Nine terrorists were later killed by security forces while Ajmal Kasab, the only attacker to be captured alive, was hanged in November 2012.