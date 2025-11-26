Let us dedicate ourselves to tackle climate challenges: JK LG Sinha

Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to combating climate change, stressing that safeguarding the environment is a collective responsibility.

He said the Union Territory must work together to adopt sustainable practices and strengthen resilience against emerging climate challenges.

Attending the third Aerosol Winter School on “Atmospheric Aerosol, Cloud and Climate Science” at Central University of Jammu, Sinha highlighted that the biggest challenge before the scientific community is to accurately predict cloudbursts with precise and long-term forecasts.

“All the stakeholders must work together in developing new machine learning models, refining real-time data integration to provide timely and clear alerts to authorities and the public,” he said.

The Lt Governor urged scientists and AI experts to join hands for a cleaner, greener, and healthier tomorrow.

“Let us dedicate ourselves to tackle climate challenges, advance clean energy, and strengthen environmental resilience,” he said.

He reaffirmed that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains committed to promote scientific collaboration, enhance quality research, and to support transformative projects in solar energy, water security, rural connectivity, and pollution abatement to secure a prosperous future for Jammu Kashmir.

Sinha, on the occasion, launched “Atmos Kids-the Gen Alpha Change-makers”, a joint initiative by Himalayan High Altitude Atmospheric and Climate Research Centre, Central University of Jammu and Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS), INSA.

‘Atmos Kids’ is an initiative to educate, orient and foster competence in school students to create an alert, aware and active community of alpha generation kids, an official said.

He said these changemakers will be the future ambassadors connecting science to society by further spreading knowledge on the importance of atmosphere and the role of aerosol particles in modulating air quality, climate and ecosystem health.