Let us pledge to build just, inclusive society: Mamata on Gandhi's birth anniversary

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday stressed the need to build a just and inclusive society, reflecting his vision for India.

In a post on X, she said Gandhi's teachings of non-violence, truth, and unity continue to inspire people every day.

"On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, I pay tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. His teachings of non-violence, truth, and unity continue to inspire us every day. Let us pledge to build a just and inclusive society, reflecting his vision for India, " she said.

"May we continue to follow the path of Ahimsa and tolerance for all. Jai Hind!" she added. PTI PNT SOM